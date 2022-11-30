Frances Hauver

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Frances “Fran” Marie Hauver, 91, of Kearney, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Private family interment will take place at the Kearney Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Meadowlark Manor Clubhouse, 2110 30th Avenue in Kearney, for friends and family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for improvements to Meadowlark Manor.

Fran was born on July 8, 1931 in Danbury, Ne to Joseph Wesley and Hallie Letha Chambers. She graduated from Kearney High School in 1948.

Fran married the love of her life, Robert D. Hauver, on March 29, 1949 in Kearney. They were married for 72 years.

Mom and Dad were the proud parents of six children. Once their youngest was in school, Mom returned to the work force in many unique and successful roles beginning at the Boys Training School. Her next position was with the Third Kearney Federal Credit Union. Not only was it across the street from our home, but when they were in the process of ‘going digital', the Credit Union moved a huge computer into our living room so Mom could work on translating files. During her tenure as advisor for Kearney State College's Student Union Advisory Council (SUAC), Mom's creativity and organization skills were definitely highlighted. She was responsible in bringing The Christy Minstrels, The Cowsills and The Carpenters among many other hit groups to Kearney. Her next step in her career was at First Investment Savings and Loan. From there, Mom followed her interest into the medical world becoming the Office Manager of Kearney Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic. The doctors moved and she went with them to Kearney Bone and Joint and then to Mid America Neurosurgery Clinic. As we remember it, when Mom left a position, she was replaced with at least two people. Mom's work ethic was second to none.

In addition to work, Mom was Dad's number one supporter in all that he did professionally and for fun. While that would keep an ordinary person busy, Mom also was the cheerleader, taxi, costume designer and homework helper for the six Hauver kids' sports, music and passionate endeavors. To say Mom had a big heart is an understatement. Her heart was larger than Alaska and made of 24K gold! Mom was the epitome of family first – she was our rutter – Mom was home!

Mom's greatest joy in life was being a wife – until she was a Mother of 6 – until she was a Grandma of 15 and then a Great Grandma of 29!

Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Franny (Tom) Madsen of Kearney; Cindy (Jerry) Foote of Kearney; Becky (Col(R) Charlie) Huggins of Wasilla, Alaska; Peggy (Dudley) Benson of Axtell; and son Richard (Mona) Hauver of Lansing, Kansas. Grandchildren: Mark Richardson, Erik (Mary Kate) Richardson, Dr. Ryan (Trisha) Foote, Adam (Dr. Lori) Foote, Kevin (Robyn) Foote, Major Chad (Sasha) Huggins, Hallie (Ben) Johnston, Cody (Cpt Bonnie) Huggins, Brady (Ashley) Benson, Brandon (Brooke) Benson, Dr. Megan (Major Mike) Seebeck, Jessica (Thomas) McIntyre, Abby Hauver, Bobby (Kara Thompson) Hauver, Elle (Andy) Linafelter; and 29 terrific great grandchildren along with cousins, nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Hauver, Sr.; their son, Robert D. Hauver, Jr. and her parents Joseph W. and Hallie ‘Letha' Chambers.