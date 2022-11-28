Frances Hauver

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Frances Marie Hauver, 91, of Kearney, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Private family interment will take place at the Kearney Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be Friday, December 2, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Meadowlark Manor Clubhouse, 2110 30th Avenue in Kearney, for friends and family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for improvements to Meadowlark Manor.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.