Floyd Martin Sr.

Oconto resident, 88

LINCOLN - Floyd Edward Martin Sr., 88, of Oconto, Nebraska, passed away on June 25, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born on November 6, 1934, in rural Custer County near Oconto, Nebraska to Leo and Tillie (Mason) Martin. He farmed south of Kearney and had numerous other jobs in the area. He ran the Martin Gulf Service Cycle and Auto Shop in Kearney. In later years, he operated a small engine repair service in Oconto.

He leaves to mourn his siblings, Dale, Lillian, and Joyce; children, Chuck, Randy, Karen, Angela, Billy, Nancy, Ronald, Michel, Thomas, and Pearl; ex-wife, Angela; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Marlon; sister, Martha; son, Floyd Jr.; and wives, Peggy and Maxine.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kim Smith officiating.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Floyd's wish for cremation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.