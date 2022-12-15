 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd Lashley

  • 0

Floyd Lashley

Bertrand resident, 70

BERTRAND — Floyd E. Lashley, 70 of Bertrand, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home in Bertrand.

Services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News