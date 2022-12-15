Floyd Lashley
Bertrand resident, 70
BERTRAND — Floyd E. Lashley, 70 of Bertrand, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home in Bertrand.
Services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
