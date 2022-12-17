Floyd Lashley

Bertrand resident, 70

BERTRAND — Floyd Edward Lashley, 70, of Bertrand, Nebraska, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on December 14, 2022, at his home with family by his side.

The Funeral Service for Floyd E. Lashley will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Reverend Jan Gluth King officiating.

Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege with military honors.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

He was born January 21, 1952 to Charles F. Sr. and Nora Mae (Howlett) Lashley.

He married Beverly on July 9, 2005.

He leaves to celebrate his life; his devoted wife, Beverly of Bertrand; two step-sons: Scott Nelson and his wife, Jackie of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Jeff Nelson of Joshua, Texas; two step-grandchildren; Samantha Edmead of Rochester Hills, Michigan and Travis Edmead of Australia; three brothers: Roy Lashley Sr. and his wife, Sarah of Charleston, West Virginia; Roger Lashley, Sr. of Oxford, Nebraska; and Walter Lashley of Swanton, Nebraska; three sisters: Linda Hood of El Paso; Nora Jean Hodges and her husband, Frank Jr. of El Paso; and Sharon Smith of Hobbs, New Mexico; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.