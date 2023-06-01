Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Florence Quadhamer

Ex-Hildreth resident, 99

GRAND ISLAND - Florence M. Quadhamer, 99, formerly of Hildreth, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Bickford Senior Living in Grand Island. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Schenk officiating.

The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. Interment will be held following the service at Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, south of Hildreth. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home - Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Florence's honor are kindly suggested to Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department, Golden Years Center in Hildreth or the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Florence Matilda Quadhamer was born on a farm north of Bloomington, NE on June 3, 1923 to Harm and Maria “Marie” (Fritson) DeJonge. She was baptized at home on June 17, 1923 and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church near Macon, NE on March 21, 1937.

Florence attended Lone Star District #51 country school and graduated from Bloomington High School in 1940. She attended Kearney State College for 1 year and received a rural education certificate. She taught school for 5 years at rural schools in Franklin County.

Florence was united in marriage to Alfred F. Hemje on February 26, 1947 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4 miles south of Hildreth, NE. They purchased the family farm 3 miles south of Hildreth and were blessed with three sons: Randall, Steven and Robert. Alfred passed away on September 8, 1977. Florence married Arnold G. Quadhamer on December 26, 1978. Together they enjoyed NASCAR, square dancing and traveling.

Florence had a great love for music. She played clarinet and piano in high school and was the long-time organist for Emmanuel Church. She gave piano lessons to many youth in the area. She also had a love for cooking, canning, baking, providing goodies for family, friends and many church activities. Florence also enjoyed attending bible studies and card clubs. Most of all, her love for God and her family were foremost in her life.

Florence is survived by her son, Robert (Brenda) Hemje; grandchildren, Kari (Troy) Legg, Jeff (Amy) Hemje and Kyle (Steph) Hemje; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harm and Marie DeJonge; brothers, Harold and Earl DeJonge; husbands, Alfred Hemje and Arnold Quadhamer; sons, Randall and Steven Hemje; daughter-in-law, Brenda Hemje; and grandchildren, Jill and Casey Hemje.

May God richly bless the memory of Florence among us.