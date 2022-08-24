 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fern Shea

Fern Shea

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Fern L. Shea, 99, of Kearney died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Welcov Assisted Living in Kearney.

Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

