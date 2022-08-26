Fern Shea

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Fern L. Shea, 99, of Kearney died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Fr. Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

Fern was born March 3, 1923, in Odessa to James and Hattie (Conger) Halliwell. She grew up near Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1940.

Fern went on to attend college in Kearney for one year to earn a teaching certificate. She then taught for two years at a one-room schoolhouse near Odessa. Following her teaching stint, she worked at a Kearney factory during the World War II years.

Fern married Gene Shea on April 24, 1951, in Oconto. After marrying Gene and starting their family, she stayed at home and managed the household while he ran the barbershop.

Survivors include her children, Dennis Shea of Kearney, Debra Hupp and husband Karl Dix of Topeka, Kansas, Kevin and special partner Yulia Anishchanka of Aurora, Colorado, Tim Shea of Fresno, California, and Greg and Sanae Shea of Kearney; grandchildren, Jack Shea, Sam Shea, Charlie Shea, Megan (Chris) Zirkle, Nathan (Cindy) Knepp and Kevin Shea Jr. (Kristin); great-grandchildren, Kinley Zirkle, Robert and Jimmy Knepp and Owen and Valerie Shea.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Harry and Darold Halliwell; sister, Dorothy Chavanu; granddaughter, Kristen Shea; daughter-in-law, Sue Shea; and special friend, Dora Day.

Memorials are suggested to Wel-Life Assisted Living and Tabitha Hospice Care.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.