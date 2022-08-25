Fern Shea

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Fern L. Shea, 99, of Kearney died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Fr. Paul Colling officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to Wel-Life Assisted Living and Tabitha Hospice Care.

