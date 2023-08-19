Faye B. Zacharias, 96, passed away after a brief illness on August 12,2023 in Tampa Fl. She was born in Miller Nebraska on 96,1927. Her parents were Hubert and Ester Fox who were well known farmers in the Miller Nebraska area. Faye was married to Merne Zacharias who preceded he rs in death. She had 2 deceased siblings LaRee Sear and Verla Beaver. Faye had one son Kim Mowrey who lives in Tampa. She has lived Lexington Ne, Oklahoma City, OK, Lincoln Ne., Omaha, Ne., Springfield Mo., Denver Co., and lastly Tampa, Fl. She retired from the Veterans' Administration Hospital in Lincoln where she proudly served veterans for 28 years. After the VA,she then worked for the Army core of engineers. Faye was known for being very compassionate towards others. She was known for her hospitality, great cooking, immaculate housekeeping and strong will. At 16 years of age, she taught in the proverbial country one room school house. She loved ballroom dancing and won contests with her husband Merne. She will be buried in Persia, Iowa next to her husband Merne in Valley View Cemetery. She is survived by her son and nieces and nephew; Connie Sutherland, Sonya Sear, Randy Sear all currently living in Nebraska.