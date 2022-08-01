 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Evy Lamb

Evy Lamb

Holdrege resident, 74

HOLDREGE — Evelyn “Evy” Lee Lamb, 74, of Holdrege died on Feb. 18, 2022.

A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Rev. DeWane Dow officiating.

Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. prior to the service at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Harlan County.

There will be no visitation or memorial book signing, the family is honoring her wish for cremation.

Evy was born in Holdrege on April 17, 1947, to Glenn and Frances Lamb.

Survivors include her sisters, Karene Dallman, Geraldine “Gerry” Humphries, and Kathryn “Kathy” James.

