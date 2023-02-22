KEARNEY - Everett “Wayne” Johns, 92 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elm Creek with military honors provided by Elm Creek American Legion Post #316 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team.