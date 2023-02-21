Everett ‘Wayne' Johns

Elm Creek resident, 92

KEARNEY - Everett “Wayne” Johns, 92 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elm Creek with military honors provided by Elm Creek American Legion Post #316 in conjunction with the Nebraska National Guard Funeral Honors Team. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Education Center followed by a 7 p.m. Rosary/Prayer Service at the church.

Wayne was born January 20, 1931 in Neosho County, Kansas to Angelo and Eileen (Osburn) Johns. He was raised in Thayer, Kansas where he attended Thayer High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He was stationed in Germany for 18 months until his honorable discharge. Wayne moved to Nebraska to work in the Odessa Hay Mills in 1951.

On September 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to Dolores Moles at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek.

Wayne farmed and raised cattle for many years. In his retirement, he worked for the Elm Creek CO-OP. Wayne was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He and Dolores chaired the Immaculate Conception Cemetery Board from 1979-2014.

Left to cherish his memory are his; children, Joe (Rosemary) Johns of Aurora, NE, Michelle (Mark) Leeds of Riverdale, Pat (Linda) Johns of Elm Creek and Carmen (Tim) Pearse of Kearney; grandchildren, Garret (McKenna) Johns, Ryan (Courtney) Leeds, Dustin (Jenny) Johns, Amanda (Cody) Rutan, Dominic (Hannah) Johns, Logan (Melissa) Pearse, Celeste (Kyle) Kantaras, Creighton (Chelsea) Pearse, Harrison (Lauren) Pearse; great grandchildren, Kinsley Johns, Chance and Cheyenne Leeds, Bronson, Kellin and Joelle Rutan, Kayden and Grayson Pearse, Nora and Nicholas Kantaras, Kieran Pearse; sister-in-law, Shirley Hubbard of Elm Creek; brother-in-law, Mike Moles of Elm Creek; sister, Shirley Hizey of San Antonio, TX; many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Johns; granddaughter, Candy Leeds; brother, Robert Johns; brothers-in-law, Gary Hubbard and Gerald Hizey.