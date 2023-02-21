Everett “Wayne” Johns, 92 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elm Creek. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Education Center followed by a 7:00 p.m. Rosary/Prayer Service at the church.