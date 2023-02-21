Everett ‘Wayne' Johns
Elm Creek resident, 92
Everett “Wayne” Johns, 92 of Elm Creek passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elm Creek. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Elm Creek. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Education Center followed by a 7:00 p.m. Rosary/Prayer Service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.