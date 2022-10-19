Everett Fidler

Kearney resident, 51

KEARNEY — Everett L. Fidler, 51, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Kearney First Baptist Church with Mark De Kluyver officiating.

Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney was in charge of arrangements.

——

Everett was born April 15, 1971, in North Platte to Craig and Lela (Bantam) Fidler. He attended Hastings High School, graduating with the class of 1989. Everett then attended Hasting College where he was a National Merit Scholar and earned his bachelor's degree. He later attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he served as a graduate assistant while earning his master's degree. Everett was an instrumental Music Teacher in Davenport, David City and North Platte. While teaching, his bands won numerous awards including overall best marching band at Harvest of Harmony in 1995. Everett also served as the Director of the Seward City Band, Assistant Director of the North Platte Municipal Band, Assistant and Guest Symphony Director of the Sandhills Symphony, and Director of the Shriner's Maverick Band.

He was a long-time member of NMEA, NSBA, and Tehama Shrine. Everett enjoyed collecting and restoring cars.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannie Fidler; children, Rachel and Evan Fidler; parents, Craig and Lela Fidler all of Kearney; brothers-in-law, John Worrell of Lewellen and Jim Worrell of Columbus; sister-in-law, Marj (Ken) Bryner of Hemmingford; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many extended family members, friends and a myriad of students who continue their love of music.

Everett was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Catherine Worrell; grandparents, Paul and Thelma Fidler and Glen and Pearl Bantam.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.