Everett Fidler

Everett Fidler

Kearney resident, 51

KEARNEY — Everett L. Fidler, 51, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Kearney First Baptist Church with Mark De Kluyver officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

