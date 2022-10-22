Everett Fidler

KEARNEY — Everett L. Fidler, 51, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Kearney First Baptist Church with Mark De Kluyver officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.