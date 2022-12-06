Evelyn Ross

Kearney resident, 97

KEARNEY — Evelyn L. Ross, 97, of Kearney, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Country House Residence in Kearney.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kearney Cemetery. Pastor Seungli You will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn was born on February 2, 1925 in Odessa, NE to Albert and Opal (Bowen) Sear. She grew up in the Elm Creek, NE area and graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1942.

On June 4, 1945 she married James Ross in Elm Creek.

Evelyn worked as a federal employee; first in the Buffalo County Selective Service Office and later on numerous military bases during WWII. She returned to Nebraska after the war and worked for the Postal Service serving as a Postal Clerk and Rural Carrier. She retired from the Postal Service in 1980.

Evelyn was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Kearney. She was a lifetime member of the Good Samaritan Service League and also the Buffalo County Historical Society. In addition, she was also a member of the Elm Creek American Legion Auxiliary Post #316, Retired Federal Employees Association and the Nebraska Admiral Association. She was a proud recipient of the Great Navy of the State of Nebraska Award from Governor Kay Orr in 1988. Evelyn also received the Service of Mankind Award in 1988. After retirement, she enjoyed managing the Holiday Inn Gift Shop for a number of years.

Evelyn is survived by her nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; two brothers; two sisters.