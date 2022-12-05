Evelyn Ross

Kearney resident, 97

KEARNEY — Evelyn L. Ross, 97, of Kearney, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Country House Residence in Kearney.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Kearney Cemetery. Pastor Seungli You will officiate.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.