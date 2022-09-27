Evelyn ‘Maxine' Crouch

Broken Bow resident, 95

BROKEN BOW — Evelyn Maxine (Coffman) Crouch, known as Maxine, 95, of Broken Bow, formerly of the Ansley, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Rev. Mel Shepherd officiating.

Burial will be in the Ansley Cemetery.

A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 with family greeting from 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.

Survivors include her sons Bob of Ansley, Larry of Lincoln and Jim of Broken Bow; and two grandchildren.