Evelyn J. Jacobsen

Norman resident, 84

HOLDREGE - Evelyn J. Jacobsen, 84, of Norman, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. Memorial services were held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at First Christian Church in Minden with Rev. Joe Tira officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation was held on Sunday, September 10 Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Evelyn's honor are kindly suggested to Minden Senior Center or to First Christian Church in Minden. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Evelyn J. Jacobsen was born on July 27, 1939 in Fairbury, NE to Luke and Grace (Menefee) Slater. She grew up in Fairbury and attended school at Fairbury High School.

She was united in marriage to Roland (Rollie) Jacobsen on March 5, 1961 in Minden at First Christian Church and to this union, three children were born: Glenn, Grant and Crystal. The family made their home in Norman where she was employed by the Minden Courier. She also lived in Kansas and California.

Evelyn was a member of the First Christian Church in Minden. She knew no strangers and would talk to anyone. She was easy-going, happy, and a lot of fun to be around. She loved to garden in the summer and had a flower garden as well. Evelyn enjoyed singing, dancing, and teasing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the winter, she loved to sew and read.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Roland Jacobsen of Norman; sons, Glenn (Cathy) Jacobsen of Minden, and Grant (Tammi) Jacobsen of Hastings; daughter, Crystal (Bob) Johnson of Minden; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; brother, Luke “Tag” (Jeanne) Slater of Fairbury; sisters, Sally Slater of Canada, April (Wayne) Weichel of Fairbury, and Lana Seeman of Liberty, NE; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Harley Slater.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.