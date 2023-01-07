Eunice Kissel

Cozad resident, 98

AURORA — Eunice Mae Kissel of Cozad, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora at the age of 98.

Eunice was born May 9, 1924 in Eldorado, Nebraska to Irving and Mable Elnora (Erickson) Rath, and was welcomed by anxious brothers and sisters as the 6th of 7 children.

Eunice received her education in the Harvard Public Schools and was the last remaining member of her Class of 1941. After graduation she taught school for two years before marrying the love of her life, Donald K. Kissel on October 29, 1943 at the Harvard Air Base. Their union was blessed with three children, Donna Jo, Gregory L. and Kevin Keith, all born in Grand Island, Nebraska. Shortly after the wedding, Don was deployed to Italy with the Army Air Corp during WWII. Eunice then supported the war effort by working at the Harvard Air Base.

Upon Don's return from overseas, they moved to Grand Island and in 1954 purchased the 40 & 6 Motel outside of Georgetown, Colorado. After 7 successful years of operation, I-70 was being designed to bypass the motel, thus the Kissels sold the motel in 1959 and relocated to Cozad where Don had a job waiting and Eunice began her working journey for Swanda's Pharmacy, Ford's Pharmacy, Dr. Sitorius, Dr. Wetovick, and in 1970 at Monroe Auto Plant. She was in charge of Quality Control before retiring in 1987. Initial retirement was short as Lloyd and Katherine Wilson quickly enticed her to manage the new club house at the Cozad Country Club, which she loved. She made many new friends with the younger golfers and spent time with her friends and peers as well.

Eunice traveled extensively throughout the U.S. to visit children and grandchildren, and with the Betty Yocum traveling suburban. Betty always said she “invited Eunice because they needed the Senior Discounts” and what fun they had laughing and playing pitch. There were also trips throughout Canada, the British Isles and Scandinavia with lifetime Colorado friends, the Branstetters.

Besides sharing her amazing garden flowers and produce, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, making hundreds of afghan blankets, creating 20 to 30 fresh pine cone wreaths every Christmas to share. She also volunteered for over 50 years at the Red Cross Blood Mobile and Election Polling office, baked German Sweet Chocolate Cakes for the March of Dimes, which the Paulsen and Bellamy Boys fought over annually. Eunice was a lifetime member of the Cozad United Methodist Chruch and active Circle participant, BPOE 2250 DOES, Cozad Country Club and a 60 plus year fan of the Huskers, Haymakers and whatever sport or event in which her grandchildren participated.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, LC and Susie (Housel) Kissel; husband, Don; cherished sisters and spouses, Evelyn (Harold) Dieckman, Allene (Ivan) Forsman, Marian (Dale) Oswald; and admired brothers and spouses, Lester (Pearl) Rath, Raymond (Mildred) Rath and Ivan Rath; nephews, Larry Dieckman and Kent Forsman.

Eunice is survived by her three children, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, Donna (Craig) Lathrop of Kearney, grandsons Kolby (Jenny) Lathrop of Highlands Ranch, CO and their children, Kaden, Konor, Kaleb and Tian, grandson K.C. (Amanda) Lathrop and son Hayes, Greg Kissel of Jeffery Lake, Brady, granddaughter Gina (Eric) Kissel-Traugutt of Phoenix, AZ, granddaughter Darcy (Quincy) Week of Kearney, daughters, Riley and Ansley, grandson T. Cody (Brittany) Kissel of Bettendorf, IA and children Colin and Maela, Kevin (Becky) Kissel of Georgetown, TX, granddaughter Jessica (Taylor) Logsdon of Cedar Park, TX and sons Jackson and Cord; multiple nephews and nieces that she individually made feel special in her own way; and special friends, Nan and Leo Sims.

The family would like to thank Meadowlark Pointe Staff, Dr. Wetovick, Cozad Hospital Staff, Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, Aseracare Hospice of York, Central Plains Hospice of Cozad, and the many citizens of Cozad that welcomed the Kissel Family into their community in 1959. Thank You Sincerely.

Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Services will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Cozad United Methodist Church with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating.

Burial will follow at Cozad Cemetery.

Visitation with family present will be Monday, January 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.