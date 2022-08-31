Eugene Reicheneker

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY — Eugene F. Reicheneker, 89, of Kearney died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate, and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family and will be designated later.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.