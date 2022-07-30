Eugene ‘Gene' Shada
Lexington resident, 90
LEXINGTON — Eugene “Gene” George Shada, 90 years of age, of Lexington, formerly of Ansley, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE with Father Christopher Morris officiating. Burial will be in the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley, NE. A visitation will take place on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm, with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.
Gene was born on November 13, 1931, in Kearney, Nebraska to Simon and Lillian Shada.
Gene married Rose Ferzoli on October 4, 1981. In 2005, she preceded him in death
Survivors include his children, Michael Shada of Broken Bow, Cynthia Schmidt of Lexington, Bryan Frerichs of McDonough, Georgia, Jeanne Pierce of Lincoln, Rob Bullis of Lexington, Kevin Bullis of Elwood; his brother, Wayne Shada of Scotts Valley, California; twenty grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren.