Eugene Reicheneker

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY — Eugene F. Reicheneker, 89, of Kearney, died on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney. Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery with military honors provided.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

——

Eugene was born on Nov. 10, 1932, in rural Buffalo County to John G. and Julia A. (Jelinek) Reicheneker. He attended Odessa High School and graduated with the class of 1951. He later served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Eugene married Lois A. Moon on May 27, 1956, in Kearney. Eugene owned and operated Reicheneker Floor Service in Kearney for many years before his retirement in 2004. He was a past member of the Kearney American Legion Post #52. Eugene enjoyed watching football and the Price Is Right show.

Survivors include include son, Michael Reicheneker of Kearney; brother, John Reicheneker and his wife Carol of Kearney; sister in law, Ann Reicheneker of North Platte; three grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; along with numerous other extended family and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; son, Randy; and two brothers.

Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later.