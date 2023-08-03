Erma Winchester

Broken Bow resident, 80

CALLAWAY - Erma Lee Winchester, age 80, of Broken Bow, NE. died Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Callaway District Hospital in Callaway, NE.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the e-Free Church in Broken Bow with Pastor Jeff Nielsen officiating. The burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Callaway District Hospital. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Words of encouragement may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Erma was born on October 12, 1942, to Anton and I. Bernita (Hanks) Dramse in Alliance, NE. Erma met the love of her life, Merritt, when she was 13. They married on July 26, 1959, when she was just 16. They had two children: Nick Joe and Rhonda ReNae`.

Survivors include her son Nick (Rhonda Guernsey) Winchester of Broken Bow and their children Brandi (Jordan) Tucker of Broken Bow, Vincent (Veronica) Winchester of Omaha, Joseph (Hope) Winchester of Broken Bow, and Shelby (Isaac) Deaton of Valdez, AK and their daughter Rhonda (Walt Myers) of Merna, and their children Allycia (Logan) McMullen of Milburn, Blain Myers (Kesia Barleen) of Broken Bow, Luke (Vanessa) Myers of Merna, and Tamara (Nathan) Kreutzer of Lincoln, and 14 great-grandchildren with 2 more blessings on the way. Brother Jim (Ila) Dramse of Grand Island, and many nieces and nephews.

Erma was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years; her parents; brother Wayne Dramse; nephew Kent Eacker, sisters-in-law Viola Eacker and Julia Russell and brother-in-law Albert Winchester Jr.