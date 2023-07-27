Emma Crawford

Arapahoe resident, 103

ARAPAHOE - Emma Amelia Crawford, 103 years, 10 months and 14 days, of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away in her home on July 23, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Emma was born on September 9, 1919, on her parents' farm near Hordville, Nebraska to John and Ida (Peterson) Bush. She had 4 brothers and 3 sisters: Wilma “El Nora,” Howard, Andrew, Helen, Nora, Max and Robert.

Emma attended rural school in Hordville, Nebraska, but stayed home two days a week to help care for her mother, who was ill. Emma married Cyrus Weeks in 1940. Their son, Dennis Weeks, was born in 1941 and Cyrus died unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm in November of the same year.

Emma attended college in Central City, NE and taught rural school in Bradshaw. Later she taught in Elwood and Hendley, after receiving her teaching certificate from Kearney State College in 1969. Emma married Murel Crawford on June 17, 1948 in Gering, Nebraska. Three children were born to this union, Marvin, John and Marilin.

Much of their time was spent in the custom harvesting business traveling from Texas to South Dakota. Emma took the kids and accompanied Murel on the harvest circuit. Emma then was employed at the Good Samaritan rest home in Arapahoe, where she retired at the age of 75.

Emma then helped with bookkeeping duties at her son, Marvin's, Crawford Repair until she was 97 years old. Her interests included reading, crocheting, being active in her church and attending activities with family and friends.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, son Dennis, and six stepchildren.

She is survived by her children, Marvin (Becky) Crawford of Johnson Lake, Nebraska, John (Julie) Crawford of Arapahoe, Marilin Crawford of Lincoln, and daughter-in-law Dorothy Weeks, of Omaha; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Viewing and visitation will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Garey Funeral Chapel in Arapahoe. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Arapahoe Methodist Church, with Rev. Joel Rathbun, officiating. Interment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Arapahoe Methodist Church. Services will be livestreamed on the Arapahoe Methodist Church Facebook page. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.