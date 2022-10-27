‘Emil' Kowalewski

Kearney resident, 93

KEARNEY — Emil Ernest Kowalewski, 93, of Kearney, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial was Wednesday, Oct. 26 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski celebrated and inurnment was at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

A Rosary was recited before the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. The Mass was livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.cometersFuneralHomeSP.

Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.

Emil was born April 15, 1929, at Loup City, the son of Stanley and Barbara (Kuszak) Kowalewski.

Emil grew up in Loup City, where he received his education. He was united in marriage to Ellen Piontkowski on June 27, 1950, at Loup City. The couple raised their children: Dennis, Jim, Ron, Gary and Cami.

Over the years he worked for the Nebraska Public Power District, bringing power to the rural community. He also worked at the Cornhusker Army Ammunition Plant in Grand Island, the Air Base in Kearney, a ranch in the Sandhills and farmed northeast of Loup City until 1977.

Emil then moved to Kearney, where he worked for Lange Building & Supply and Blessing Construction, until he retired.

He was united in marriage to Delores (Criss) West on Dec. 21, 1988, in Las Vegas. They lived in Kearney and later moved to Gibbon for several years, before returning to Kearney, where he lived the rest of his life.

Emil enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending many family and community events. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking, baking, working in his yard and garden and always had an abundance of fresh garden produce to go around.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Kowalewski of Kearney; sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis and Lisa Kowalewski of Mesquite, Nevada, Jim and Joyce Kowalewski of West Richland, Washington, Ron and Linda Kowalewski of Madison and Gary and Karen Kowalewski of Gothenburg; and daughter and son-in-law, Cami and Terry Watson of Lincoln; step-children, Gary and Nina West of Kearney and Lori and Marty Ade of Concordia, Kansas; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and sisters, Virginia Iwanski of Stockton, Kansas and Geraldine Fletcher of Grand Island.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents; step-daughter, Cyndia Rasmussen; and an infant sister, Dorothy.

Condolences and memories may shared with Emil's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.