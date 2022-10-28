Emalu Gunther

Broken Bow resident, 82

BROKEN BOW — Emalu (Patrick) Gunther, 82, of Broken Bow died Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Broken Bow with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. A rosary service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the church. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Govier Brothers Mortuary with the family greeting friends 4-5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com

Emalu was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Clifford and Marguerite (Farritor) Patrick in Broken Bow. She attended Broken Bow High School. Emalu was married to Dwain Gunther on Oct. 6, 1958 at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Emalu is survived by her husband Dwain of Broken Bow, son; Randell (Erin) of Chandler, Arizona; daughter Tammy Mattox of Broken Bow; son Bradley (Margie) of Lincoln; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; two sisters Cleo (Loren) Jacobsen of Broken Bow and Karen (Leon) Thompson of Atkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant sons Ronald and Dennis.