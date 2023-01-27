Elwood “Lynn” DeLaet

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Elwood Lynn DeLaet (Lynn), 92 of Kearney Nebraska, formally of Lexington Nebraska, passed away on January 25th, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Lynn was born July 1st, 1930, on the farm northeast of Riverdale Nebraska to Henry C. and Mattie (Leslie) DeLaet. He grew up in the Riverdale and Kearney area. Lynn attended Buffalo County grade schools and then Kearney High School where he graduated in 1949.

He was united in marriage to Anna Marie (Oliver), March 16, 1952, at the Bethel EUB Church, northwest of Gibbon.

Lynn was drafted into the United States Army in 1955 at the age of 25. While in the service he was stationed in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1957.

Lynn spent most of his career in sales, management, and purchasing at Precision Bearing, Rocky Mountain Bearing and Orthman Manufacturing. He was active in Lexington Jaycees and Lexington Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Elks, Eagles and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He was very active in the church he loved for 44 years. He served as a Trustee, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Usher and served on many committees for the First Presbyterian Church of Lexington.

Lynn enjoyed camping, playing cards, gardening and working in the garage. One of his favorite hobbies was to restore red Radio Flyer wagons. He gifted over 35 wagons to his grandchildren and family friends. He was a collector of many things, he had over 250 rubber tire ashtrays and over 100 John Deer toy tractors.

Survivors include his wife Anna, and children Doyle (Roxann) DeLaet of Shelton Nebraska, Deb (Brad) Slocum of Gretna Nebraska, Pam (Sam) Tingelhoff of Lexington Nebraska, and Lynna (David) Wilke of The Villages Florida, 8 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Lynn was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers David, Henry, Robert and sisters Inez and Alice.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday January 30th, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Burial will be at the Riverdale Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be held at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday January 29th with family present.

Memorials are suggested In lieu of flowers to AseraCare Hospice, and the Peterson Senior Center in Kearney.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.