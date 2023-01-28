Elwood “Lynn” DeLaet

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Elwood “Lynn” DeLaet, 92 of Kearney Nebraska, formally of Lexington Nebraska, passed away on January 25th, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday January 30th, 2023, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home.

Burial will be at the Riverdale Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be held at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday January 29th with family present.

Memorials are suggested In lieu of flowers to AseraCare Hospice, and the Peterson Senior Center in Kearney.

