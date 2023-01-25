 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elva Brammer

Elva Brammer

Haslet, Texas resident

Elva Brammer passed away on January, 17, 2023.

She was a grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother. She retired from GTE, after many years of service. She was loved by many.

Survivors incude her son Wes Brammer, wife Brigid; daughter Donna Cropp, husband Larry; and brother, Walt Babcock, Greeley, Co.; sisters, Josephine Murphy, Anselmo,NE, Phyllis Olson, Broken Bow, Ne. and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. February 1, 2023 at Govier Brothers Mortuary, 542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, Nebraska.

