Elliott Nielsen

Minden resident. 83

MINDEN — Elliott Raymond Nielsen, 83, of Minden died on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov.19 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page.

Interment will be held following the service at the Fredericksburg Lutheran Cemetery south of Minden.

Memorial book signing with family present will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Elliott was born April 9, 1939 in Minden to Emerald and Olga (Petersen) Nielsen.

Elliott married Juane (Skow) Nielsen on Aug. 6, 1961. She preceded him in death.

Elliott married Judy Meyer Dec. 3, 2011.

Survivors include Elliott and Juane's children: Deanna Appel of Blair, David Nielsen of Minden and Denise Houston of Elkhorn; his sister, Delores Ingram of Minden; his wife Judy Nielsen of Minden, step-son, Rick Meyer of Osborne, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.