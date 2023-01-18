Ellen Schroeder

Estes Park, Colorado resident, 92

FT. COLLINS, CO. — Ellen J. Schroeder of Estes Park, Colorado, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Pathways Hospice in Ft. Collins, Colorado.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Estes Park United Methodist Church, the Rev. Ann Lantz officiating.

Ellen was born on December 16, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri to the Rev. Dr. Clinton and Elsie (Jeffers) Galatas.

She graduated from high school in Fayette, Missouri, where she also attended Central Methodist College as an honors music student. She was a talented pianist.

In 1950 she married the Rev. Ray Blanchard, Jr. and they would move to Chicago. They had three children: Paul, Evan, and Carol. Ray died in 1961.

In 1967 she married the Rev. Dr. Hughes Morris, Sr. in Chicago. They moved to North Platte, Nebraska in 1968 and to Kearney, Nebraska in 1976. Hughes died in 1988.

In December 1990, she married Dale Schroeder in Kearney. They lived part time in Estes Park, Colorado. Dale died in 2002. Ellen moved full-time to Estes Park in 2013.

Ellen worked a variety of jobs to help provide for her family. These included six years in editorial work for the national offices of the [United] Methodist Church. In Kearney she became a licensed real estate agent and broker.

[f1][pc7]Church and faith were important parts of her life. She was a pastor's daughter and was married to two pastors. She took active leadership roles, including heading the Mission Committee at her church. One special passion was the poor children of the world. She sponsored many through World Vision. A highlight of her life was a trip around the world working with the poor in Africa and Asia. Of particular significance to her on that trip was serving with the Sisters of Charity in Calcutta and meeting Mother Teresa.

[f1][pc7]Ellen was able to travel extensively and visited many different countries. She also had a knack for meeting many famous celebrities. While at home she loved gardening.

[f1][pc7]She was an active volunteer and served on the boards of directors for several organizations in Kearney. One special passion was for PEO, and she was an active member for many years up to her death, most recently chapter IU.

[f1][pc7]She was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton and Elsie Galatas, and her three husbands: Rev. Ray Blanchard, Jr., Rev. Dr. Hughes Morris, Sr., and Dale Schroeder.

[f1][pc7]Survivors include her brother Paul Galatas of Kansas City, MO; sons Rev. Paul Blanchard (Mary Kay), Estes Park, CO and Dr. Evan Blanchard (Wendy), Madison, WI; daughter Carol Blanchard, Estes Park, CO; step-sons Rev. Hughes Morris, Jr. (Margaret), Lincoln, NE and Rev. Fred Morris (Argentina), Managua, Nicaragua; numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great grandchildren along with many other family and friends.

[f1][pc7]Memorials are suggested to Crossroads Ministry of Estes Park: PO Box 3616, Estes Park, CO 80517 or Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525.