Ellen Blank

Lincoln resident, 97

LINCOLN — Ellen Lutkemeier-Barker-Blank, 97, of Lincoln, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Lincoln.

Services in memory of Ellen will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at the United Congregational Church in Franklin with Pastor Jay Towell officiating. Those who wish to remember Ellen in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the United Congregational Church. Hutchins Funeral Home of Franklin assisted Ellen's family with cremation services.

She was born on a farm near Holstein on Nov. 12, 1924 to William and Irene Lutkemeier.

Her passion was baking, especially pies. Her hobbies included piece quilting, dancing and reading, along with putting together picture puzzles and solving many crossword puzzles.

In the fall of 2014 she sold her home in Franklin and moved to Lincoln where she lived at the Legacy Estates Retiring Home to be near her daughter, Patricia. Ellen lived there until her death.

She is survived by her daughters Patricia Long and Suzanne Huier. Her grandchildren include Max Barker and wife Connie of Conifer, Colorado; Tony Sherfey and husband Don of Gering; Shad Ingram and wife Windy of Franklin; Kari Yelken and husband Mike of Franklin; Trisha Slocum and husband Ed of Franklin; Tonda Mattison and husband Ed of Franklin; Mandy Tinkler and husband Jason of Texas; JC Long and wife Jaime of Yutan; Chase Long and wife Kelli of Lincoln Nebraska; great-grandchildren Jacob and Caleb Baker; Joshua Audlee, Tyler and Tommy Lewis; Brittney, Skyler, and Colby Ingram; Madison and Abigail Yelken; McKayla Schwenka and Jordie Slocum; Alexis Fudge and Sage Platt; Abel and Ali Rae Tinkler; Janzie and Jenna Long; Raegan, Beckett, Kennedy Long.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Max R. Barker and Raymond F. Blank; brother Harold Lutkemeier; sister Lolie Tidemanson; and son James R. Barker.