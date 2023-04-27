Ellen Janeane Gibbens

Sargent resident, 90

SARGENT - Daughter of Archie Gibbens and Nellie Ackerman Gibbens, Ellen Janeane Gibbens

was born on December 13, 1932, in rural Sargent Nebraska. Janeane passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 23, 2023.

Janeane spent most of her early years in Dry Valley and Weissert Communities. She received her K-10 education at Dry Valley School District. She finished her high school years at Sargent High School, graduating in 1950.

Janeane married William “Bud” Wykoff in August of 1950. From this union two daughters were born, Janella Clausen and Mary Cherry. Janeane and Bud lived and farmed in Gates and Weissert areas. After raising their daughters, they later divorced.

Janeane worked various jobs in the area over the years. Later in life, she decided to return to school and earn her cosmetology degree. She operated her own beauty shop in Mason City, and later in Sargent until she retired. Soon after, she moved to Key Villa in Sargent. She spent the rest of her life making memories with her many friends and family there.

During her lifetime she had many hobbies and interests. In her younger years, she played softball on the Weissert team, along with her daughter Mary. She loved to cook and bake with her daughter Janella. Janeane enjoyed working crossword and jigsaw puzzles in her spare time. Her favorite pastime was listening to music. Her favorite genre was Country Western. She had a vast knowledge of classic and contemporary music. She especially enjoyed having her morning coffee in the company of her beloved siblings, Shirley, and Danny. Janeane was a devout Christian and was a member of the Sargent United Methodist Church. Through her faith, she overcame many illnesses and hardships.

Janeane is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Janella and Lyle Clausen, Mary and Randy Cherry, brother and sister-in-Law - Danny and Diana Gibbens, sister and brother-in-Law – Shirley and Larry Young, grandchildren - Travis Rhoad, Cameron Clausen, and Molly Clausen, great grandchildren - Traven Claflin, Grant Clausen, Joel Clausen, and McKenzie Clausen, great great grandchildren – Riggs Claflin, Ledee Claflin, Sophia Foster, Deluka Clausen, and Bently Dobish, a lot of nieces and nephews and many friends, including a very special friend and confidant, Diane Dilsaver

Janeane is preceded in death by her parents - Archie and Nellie Gibbens, her brother, and his wife - Arlen and Verda Gibbens

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Sargent, NE. Burial will follow in the Dry Valley Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children. A visitation will take place on Thursday, morning April 27th from 8:30 to service time at the United Methodist Church in Sargent. Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.