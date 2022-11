Ellen Bluel

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY — Ellen L. Bluel, 81, of Kearney died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Ellen Louise Bluel was born April 21, 1941, in Lexington to William and Ruth (Johnston) Bluel.

Survivors include her brother, Gary Bluel of Sedona, Arizona; and four nephews and eight nieces.