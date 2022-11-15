Elizabeth 'Liz' Traill

Holdrege resident, 68

HOLDREGE — Elizabeth Julia “Liz” (Debban) Traill, 68, of Holdrege died on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored Liz's wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Liz was born on Sept. 11, 1954, in Holdrege to Orvin and Twyla (Hinz) Debban.

Survivors include her sister, Jeanette Draper of Edison; brother, Orvin Debban of Holdrege; two step-brothers, Robert Mues of Grand Island and Victor Mues of Chapman.