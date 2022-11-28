Elizabeth "Liz" Trail

Elizabeth “Liz” Traill

Holdrege, 68

HOLREGE — Elizabeth Julia “Liz” (Debban) Traill, 68, of Holdrege passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A memorial service for Elizabeth Traill will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Pastor Daren Popple officiating.

A private inurnment will be held at the Arapahoe Cemetery, Arapahoe, Nebraska.

The service will be recorded and posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page.

There will be no visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing the evening prior to the service. The family has honored Liz's wish for cremation.

Liz was born on September 11, 1954, in Holdrege to Orvin and Twyla (Hinz) Debban.

She is survived by her sister, Jeanette Draper of Edison, Nebraska; brother, Orvin Debban of Holdrege, Nebraska; aunt, Audrey (Debban) Ems of Holland, Michigan; two step-brothers: Robert Mues and his wife, Roxie of Grand Island, Nebraska; and Victor Mues and wife, Anna of Chapman, Nebraska; step-sister-in-law, Dwana Mues of Kearney, Nebraska; close friend, Janet Arford of Holdrege, Nebraska; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and many friends.