Elizabeth "Libby/Liz" Wells

"Libby/Liz” Wells

Kearney resident, 73

KEARNEY — Elizabeth A. “Libby/Liz” Wells, 73, of Kearney died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

——

Elizabeth Ann Wells was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Kearney to Merle and Virginia (Wilson) Wells. She was raised on a farm north of Elm Creek and Overton. The family later moved to Kearney where she attended Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1967. Elizabeth later earned her associate degree in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a longtime employee of both Baldwin Filters and Eaton Corporation.

Elizabeth enjoyed collecting trains, baking and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Christine (Kevin) Zulkoski of Overton, Cynthia (Terry) Vencill of Clay Center, Cathy (Robert) Piska of Holdrege, Daniel “Jeb” (Maggie) Laughlin of Kimball and Jessie (Devon) Dame of Jacksonville, Florida; ; sisters, Kathy (Harry) Spotanski of Loup City and Sue (Darren) Anderson of Holdrege; 16.5 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Merle Wells and Virginia Wells Downing; and sister, Wilma Lee Cunningham.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

