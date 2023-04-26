Elizabeth “Betty” M. Chloupek, 85, of Kearney, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society - Prairie View Gardens in Kearney. A wake service will be 2:00 pm, Friday, April 28, 2023 at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in Hazard. Memorial Mass will follow at 2:30 pm at the church with Fr. Frantisek Chloupek C.F.R. and Fr. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Litchfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Start Over Rover, 134 N. Barnes, Hastings, NE 68901 or Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, c/o General Steward, 421 E. 155th Street, Bronx, NY 10455 in memory of Betty Chloupek. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Betty was born on August 17, 1937 to Carl and Velma Ripp of Amherst, Nebraska. Growing up on the farm she learned of hard work and a love of farm animals that would continue her entire life. She attended Sunnyside and Peake Rural Elementary Schools for six years. She then attended Amherst Junior and Senior Schools where she graduated with the Class of 1954. During those years she was active in regular 4-H projects as well the South Loup Baby Beef 4-H Club where she showed her calves at the Buffalo County Fair.

Betty married Richard “Dick” Chloupek on July 27, 1955 at St. John Capistrano Catholic Church in Amherst, Nebraska. They begun farming at Litchfield and they also started a dairy they would operate until 1983. During that time, they raised two sons and started Chloupek Kennels that over the years produced thousands of AKC registered puppies for dog lovers all across the nation. Betty could be found in the field on a tractor or out in a pasture chopping thistles in her working days happy in her work.

After her retirement, she earned a CAN license and worked at Prairie Gardens as a concierge. She enjoyed working with the elderly and sick and many friends, family, and neighbors were recipients of an angel food or German chocolate cake, chicken broth and a bag of handmade noodles when she heard they were ailing.

She was a lifelong member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church Altar Society and enjoyed helping with monthly breakfasts and the annual bazaar making mashed potatoes.

She will be missed by her family, sons Kevin (Susan) and Randy (Shelly) Chloupek, grandchildren Joe'l (Victoria) Daniels, Dr. Brett (Sylvia) Chloupek, Father Frantisek Chloupek, Dr. Emily (Nick) Howard; great grandson Charles Daniels, great granddaughters Vilhelmina, Antonia, and Flora Chloupek, Anika, Ayla, and Aletta Howard; brother William “Bill” (Jane) Ripp, sister Brenda Garrelts, sister-in-law Linda Ripp, sister-in-law Sandy (Gary) Wright, many nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Betty was preceded in death by husband Dick, daughters Michelle, Candia, and Mary, sons Jan Joseph and Kile, parents Carl and Velma, brother Bob, in-laws Alvin and Bernadine Bauer and brother-in-law Duane Garrelts.