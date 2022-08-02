Elinor "EJ" Dean

“EJ” Dean

Broken Bow resident, 94

BROKEN BOW — Elinor Jean Dean, 94, of Broken Bow died at the Brookstone View skilled nursing facility in Broken Bow on Saturday, July 23, 2022, due to dementia.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with Revs. Kathy Salts and Becky Dobitsch officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery with a reception to follow at the church.

She was born on Oct. 15, 1927, to Vance and Mable Smith.

She married Gene Vaughan on Dec. 27, 1946. On March 10, 1961, she married again, to Paul Dean, Jr. Both husbands preceded her in death.

Her survivors include and sons Gene Vaughan, Mooresville, North Carolina, Jerry Vaughan, Lincoln, Mark Vaughan, Statesville, North Carolina, David Dean, Dublin, Ohio; stepson Steve Dean; six grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.