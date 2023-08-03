Eldon D. Johnson

Minden resident, 74

KEARNEY - Eldon D. Johnson, 74, of Minden, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society- St. John's in Kearney. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Minden Evangelical Church with Pastor Brian Nicklas officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube page. Graveside services will be held later that day at 3 p.m. at the Curtis Cemetery (north of Curtis, along Road 391, Curtis, NE 69025).

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Eldon's honor are kindly suggested to the Minden Evangelical Free Church or the American Cancer Society-Hope Lodge in Omaha. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Eldon Dwayne Johnson was born on December 26, 1948 to Marion and Retha (Nutt) Johnson at his grandparents' farm near Curtis.

On December 28, 1969, Eldon married Vickie Fletcher in Curtis. Together they raised three children: Wade, Craig and Megan. Eldon graduated from the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture at Curtis in 1967, and later from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics education in 1971.

Following graduation, he taught in Elmwood, NE. Eldon also worked briefly in accounting for Missouri Valley Construction in Grand Island and Wells Cargo near Axtell. He started working with Morton Buildings in 1976. Eldon enjoyed his career with Morton Buildings as the manager of the Minden office. He was a “people person” who enjoyed meeting people, working with customers on their projects, and developing lasting friendships. He was greatly rewarded for the thousands of miles he traveled. Eldon retired from Morton Buildings in 2013.

In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, Husker football, traveling and various musical performances. Respect for and of others, honesty and integrity were important standards which Eldon tried to exemplify. The Lord, family, and friends were the joys in his life.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie; sons, Wade Johnson of Dwight and Craig Johnson and his wife, Kim, of Gothenburg; daughter, Megan Crow and her husband, Justin, of Lincoln; grandchildren, Evan, Callen and Ellis Johnson, Dexter, Rory and Rogan Crow, and Alexis Johnson Brass; as well as numerous loving family members and friends who seemed like family.

Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Kathy Cole and Sharon Nicklas.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.