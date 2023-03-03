HASTINGS - A funeral service for Eldean J. Johnson will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Adullam Lutheran Church near Bertrand, with Pastor John Strackbein officiating. Interment will follow at the Adullam Cemetery near Bertrand.

Eldean Jerome “Zeke" Johnson, 85, of Bertrand, passed away, on February 28, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Eldean is survived by his four children: Elizabeth Ford and her husband, John; Scott Johnson and his wife, Marcyne; Kathleen Moseley and her husband, Vaughn; Steven Johnson and his wife, Kris; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Judy Johnson; Malda Johnson; one brother-in-law, Jay Kufeldt, and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Eldean's honor, and kindly suggested to the family to put toward memorial benches at the church and the Bertrand High School or to the Bertrand Area Community Fund. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.