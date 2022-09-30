Elaine Swanson

Norwalk, Iowa resident, 81

NORWALK — Elaine Marie (Wieser) Swanson, 81, of Norwalk, Iowa, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Norwalk Nursing & Rehab Center, Norwalk, Iowa.

Viewing and visitation will be from 6:30-8 p.m. today, Sept. 30 at St. Germanus Catholic Church in Arapahoe with Rosary at 8 p.m. at St. Germanus Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at St. Germanus Catholic Church in Arapahoewith Father Kenneth Wehrs, officiating.

Interment will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe.

Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

She was born on April 25, 1941, in Platte County to Vincent Wieser and Wilamina “Minnie” (Kopetzky) Wieser.

Elaine married William Richard Swanson on June 30, 1962. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Paula Marie, Brenda Sue, Angela Lea, Elizabeth Ann, Anthony William, Nathaneal Floyd and Kathryn Elaine; 21 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.