Eileen Lauby

Lexington resident, 98

KEARNEY — Eileen Lauby, 98, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Mt Carmel Home in Kearney, Nebraska.

Eileen was born on January 31, 1924, in Overton, Nebraska to Nick and Elizabeth (Wengler) Thinnes.

On November 29, 1944, Eileen married her sweetheart, Clinton W. Lauby. He preceded her in death.

Left to celebrate her life are her children, Gerald W. Lauby, of Genoa, Nebraska, Ronald (Linda Ellingson) Lauby, of Oconto, Nebraska, Thomas Lauby of Lexington, Nebraska, E. Nick (Pam) Lauby of Lexington, Nebraska, Richard (Kathy) Lauby of Kingston, Utah, John (Pam) Lauby of Las Vegas, Nevada, Mary Lou (Mark) Hueftle of Lincoln, Nebraska, Elizabeth “Liz” (Richard) Cooney of Overton, Nebraska, Patrick Lauby of Lexington, Nebraska and William “Bill” Lauby of Lee's Summit, Missouri; sister-in-law, Margaret Skelton of Laguna Beach, California, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church with Father Jose Chavez officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Ann's Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is in charge of arrangements.