Eileen Jurgensen

Gibbon resident, 77

KEARNEY — Eileen Jurgensen, 77 of Gibbon passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon with Pastor Mike Evans officiating.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Eileen was born June 11, 1945 in Sutton, NE to Carl and Irene (Roemmich) Scheierman. She was raised in Harvard, NE where she attended Harvard High School, graduating with the class of 1963. Eileen went on to earn her degree in Dietary Management on October 30, 1999.

Eileen was united in marriage to Jerald “Jerry” Jurgensen on June 17, 1967 in Sutton, Nebraska. She began her career as a cook at Valley Side District #10 in Ord, NE. She later did daycare out of her home. In 1984, the family moved to Loup City where she worked as a cook at Fredrick Hotel and Cafe. The family later moved to Gibbon where she was a cook at the nursing home and Gibbon Public Schools. She ended her career as a cook at Cambridge Court in Kearney, retiring in 2007.

Eileen was a member of the Faith United Church. She enjoyed Crocheting, knitting, cross stitching, decorating cakes and making candy. Most of all she loved attending her grandchildren's numerous events.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Calvin (Nancy) Jurgensen of Oswego, KS, Deeon (Josh) Cederburg of Axtell and Jennifer (Leon) Smith of Gibbon; grandchildren, Zachary Chavez, Caleb (Mae) Jurgensen, Nikota (Justin) Powell, Nicole Cederburg, Stephanie Cederburg, Dalton (Haleigh) Smith, Miranda Smith and Chase Smith; great grandchildren, Kamryn Chavez, Aidon and Maverick Jurgensen, Ryker Powell and baby Smith due in March; sisters, Norma (Robert) Johnson of Lincoln, Eleanor Nelson of Lincoln; brother-in-law, John Miller III of Hickman; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald (Jerry) Jurgensen (Aug. 2021); grandson, Blake Chavez; sister, Donna Miller; and brother-in-law, Dennis Nelson.