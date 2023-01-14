Eileen Jurgensen

Gibbon resident, 77

KEARNEY — Eileen Jurgensen, 77 of Gibbon passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon with Pastor Mike Evans officiating.

Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

