Eileen Buckbee

Sargent resident, 85

SARGENT - Eileen L. Buckbee, age 85 of Sargent, died Friday August 4, 2023, at her home near Sargent. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Interment will be in the Somerford Cemetery near Sargent. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today (Tuesday) with a rosary service at the church.

Eileen Louise Buckbee was born on July 16, 1938, at Great Bend, KS to Joseph and Johanna (Penka) Boor. On November 18, 1972, Darryl Buckbee and Eileen were married in Ellinwood, KS. A son, Darren, was born in September of 1973. Darryl died on December 10, 2015.

Eileen is survived by her son Darren of Sargent; sisters, Mary Lou Button, Carol Shara and Betty Janatello. She is survived by one brother Leon Boor.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Darryl; a sister Shirley Ann Krier and her in-laws Clarence and Hattie Buckbee.