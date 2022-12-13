Edward Schnoor

Edward was born and raised in Nebraska. He received his medical degree from Creighton University School of Medicine. He moved to the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area where he was in private psychiatricsychoanalytic practice for over forty years. Edward completed his psychoanalytic training at, and was a long-time member of, the Baltimore Washington Psychoanalytic Institute (currently known as the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis. Edward greatly enjoyed playing the piano and learning jazz, taking family trips to the beach, gardening, and playing golf. He always enjoyed returning to Nebraska to visit extended family and friends, attend class reunions, and drive by the family farm.