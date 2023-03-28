Edward Huffman

Wilcox native, 56

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - A memorial service for Edward Huffman will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Reverend Jean Clayton officiating.

This service will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page, facebook.comrofile.php?id=100033954344066. An inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Box Elder Cemetery near Cumro.

Edward Dean “Ed” Huffman, 56 years of age, of Belton, Missouri, formerly of Wilcox, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas, following a battle with Renal Cell Carcinoma. He fought so hard with surgery, chemotherapy, and two different medication trials, for the last seven years.

Ed was born on November 26, 1966, in Wurzburg, Germany, while his father was serving in the United States Army. He was the eldest of two children, born to Ivyl Dean and JoAnn (Smith) Huffman. In 1980, when his family moved back to the states, following Ivyl's retirement from the service, the family began to make their home in Wilcox. Ed was just starting the 8th grade, where he excelled in football, wrestling, and track. He received several nicknames, “Huff” or “Fast Eddie”, to name a few. He graduated from Wilcox High School, with the class of 1985.

Following graduation, Ed pursued higher education from Kearney State College before entering the United States Army. Ed left the service in 1988, and pursued a degree with DeVry University in Kansas City. In 1989, at a friend's wedding, Ed met the love of his life, Diane Reynolds of Stamford, Nebraska. She would soon leave Stamford to be near Ed, and they were married on October 24, 1991, in Kansas City.

Ed was a Service Engineer with Hartwig, Inc., for 28 years. He specialized in rebuilding spindles and working on any grinding equipment they sold. Ed had a huge passion for life. He understood how precious life was and wasn't going to let one minute pass him by. He loved animals, especially training dogs. Ed and Diane loved competing in agility courses with their Mini Schnauzers. In 2019, Ed competed in the NADAC Championship with his schnauzer, Maggs, and won 4th place. Ed and Diane's favorite vacation and camping spot was Corpus Christi, Texas.

Ed was preceded in death by his father, Ivyl Dean Huffman on April 29, 2022; mother-in-law, Alma Reynolds on March 6, 2011; and his grandparents.

He leaves to celebrate his life, his wife of 31 years, Diane Huffman of Belton, Missouri; his mother, JoAnn Huffman; and sister, Sandra Huffman, both of Wilcox; father-in-law, Roy Reynolds of Stamford; sister-in-law, Debra (Doug) Novak of Holdrege; brothers-in-law: Roy Reynolds, Jr. (Alisa) and Ryan (Krystal) Reynolds, all of Kearney, Nebraska; special relatives close to his heart: aunt, Illene Drake and her husband, Rollie, and their family: Stephanie (Jeff) Waite, all of Lincoln, Nebraska; Joel (Shelby) Waite, Lindsay (David) Holm, Jared Waite, and Alyssa (Ander) Christensen; and aunt, Sue Glidewell of Grover Beach, California; along with Ed's large group of friends.

There will be no memorial book signing, visitation, or viewing, the evening prior to the service. The family has honored his wish for cremation. A memorial can be made in Ed's honor to his family, for later designation.

An additional service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3 p.m. at the Lord of Love Lutheran Church – ELCA Belton, Missouri, 8306 E. 171 Street, Belton, Missouri, 64012.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.